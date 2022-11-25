Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 34,231 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,231 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.0% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 24.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 5.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $14,499,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $461.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $399.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.