Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 5,497 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $2,448,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $288,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.70.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ASO stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,407 shares of company stock worth $5,704,626 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

