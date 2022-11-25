Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 600 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBF. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 40,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,277.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,012.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBF Energy Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

NYSE:PBF opened at $46.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.04. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.53.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

