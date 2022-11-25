Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 7,400 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of CVB Financial worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVBF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,284,000 after buying an additional 1,487,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,296,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,021,000 after purchasing an additional 750,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CVB Financial by 24.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,666 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CVB Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after acquiring an additional 72,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,648,000 after purchasing an additional 226,536 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $28.16 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVBF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Insider Activity at CVB Financial

In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $98,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $329,376.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,033.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVB Financial

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also

