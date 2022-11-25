Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 8,460 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.19% of BankUnited worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,987,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 175.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 86.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,242,000 after purchasing an additional 340,604 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 11.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,951,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,742,000 after purchasing an additional 297,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 147.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 293,955 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BankUnited

In other news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,502.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BankUnited Stock Up 0.1 %

BKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point dropped their target price on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

BKU opened at $36.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.54 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

