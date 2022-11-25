Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.11% of BRP worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOOO. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in BRP by 4.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in BRP by 151.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 199,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 120,471 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in BRP during the first quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in BRP by 39.4% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BRP by 20.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,775,000 after purchasing an additional 119,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

BRP Price Performance

DOOO opened at $71.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.39. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $88.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.91.

BRP Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Featured Articles

