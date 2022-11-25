Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a report released on Monday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a report on Monday. ATB Capital increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,035.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $631.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.40%.

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.