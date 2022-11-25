Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Increased by Analyst

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a research note issued on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.97. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

CMC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

Shares of CMC opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $30.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,900 shares of company stock worth $973,138. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 103,438 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,816,000 after purchasing an additional 967,546 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

