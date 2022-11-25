Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Decreased by Analyst

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL stock opened at $127.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.11. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $165.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $1,121,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.