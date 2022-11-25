Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Decreased by Analyst

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.65 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.56.
TE Connectivity Stock Performance
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $1,121,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
Featured Stories
