Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Decreased by Analyst

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of The RMR Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for The RMR Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $896.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.49. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $36.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,890,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 108.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 287,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 149,209 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 147.5% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 222,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 132,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,019,000 after acquiring an additional 104,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 62.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 101,437 shares during the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.29%.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

