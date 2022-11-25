Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report released on Sunday, November 20th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

ATD has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$80.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.96.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 0.1 %

ATD stock opened at C$60.15 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$45.23 and a one year high of C$63.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.48 billion and a PE ratio of 16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$59.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.02.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.07 billion.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

Further Reading

