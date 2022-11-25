Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Issued By HC Wainwright

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of LiveOne in a research report issued on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LiveOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LiveOne’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on LiveOne from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

LiveOne Stock Up 7.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveOne

Shares of NASDAQ LVO opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. LiveOne has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $61.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LiveOne in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of LiveOne during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveOne by 34.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 32,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveOne during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveOne Company Profile

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

