Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equitable in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Equitable’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equitable’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion.

Equitable Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

NYSE EQH opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.44. Equitable has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $901,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,080,975.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,084.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,851 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

