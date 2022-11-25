Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note issued on Sunday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ailani now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $4.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $25.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MPC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.8 %

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Shares of MPC stock opened at $125.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.81. The company has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 38.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

