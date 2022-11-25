Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report released on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.51. The consensus estimate for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s current full-year earnings is $13.17 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $99.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.83. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQM. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $184,773,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 314.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,081,000 after purchasing an additional 954,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 730,931 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth $43,365,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 59.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,269,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,056,000 after purchasing an additional 475,285 shares during the period. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

