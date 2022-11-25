Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Voya Financial, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Voya Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.65 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.42.

Voya Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

NYSE:VOYA opened at $64.53 on Wednesday. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invst LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 234.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 68.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 203,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 82,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 30.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

