Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Director Purchases $25,000.00 in Stock

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) Director John Bello purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,855,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,557.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Reed’s stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Reed’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Reed’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REED. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Reed’s by 178.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reed’s by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 159,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Reed’s by 60.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 851,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reed’s during the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reed's, Inc manufactures and distributes handcrafted natural beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

