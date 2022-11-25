Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Director Purchases $25,000.00 in Stock

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) Director John Bello purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,855,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,557.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Reed’s stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. Reed’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on REED shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Reed’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Reed's, Inc manufactures and distributes handcrafted natural beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.
