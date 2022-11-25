Rehan Jaffer Purchases 50,000 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.79 per share, with a total value of $1,089,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,406,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Friday, November 18th, Rehan Jaffer acquired 100,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $2,227,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Rehan Jaffer acquired 100,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $2,298,000.00.

SIX opened at $22.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

