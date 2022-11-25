Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,418 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Repligen were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Repligen by 61.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 47,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,694,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Repligen by 74.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Repligen by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $172.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.32. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $300.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at $35,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $176,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,015.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,177 shares of company stock worth $11,109,378 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.