Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives $151.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 22.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,009,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,492,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $135.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

