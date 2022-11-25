ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Holdings Increased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in ResMed by 3.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 153.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

RMD opened at $229.34 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $268.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $340,193.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $340,193.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,873,117.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,695.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,815 shares of company stock worth $16,853,023 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

