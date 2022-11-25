Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $55.02 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 135.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

