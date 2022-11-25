Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 13,642 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,642 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $27,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 9.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

DRI opened at $148.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

