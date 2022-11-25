Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,788 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,565 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of NetApp worth $27,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,249 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in NetApp by 33.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,622 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 16.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NetApp from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna lowered shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

NTAP opened at $74.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.83. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

