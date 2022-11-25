Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $26,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 53.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 62,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,686 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,339,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CHRW. Raymond James downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $98.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 26.70%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.