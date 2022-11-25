Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Down to $33.03

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.03, but opened at $31.84. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 139 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Down 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $639.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $88.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is 23.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 19,052 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.22 per share, for a total transaction of $518,595.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,643.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 19,052 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.22 per share, for a total transaction of $518,595.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,643.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $30,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,188.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 39,552 shares of company stock worth $1,002,973 and sold 45,950 shares worth $1,111,973. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPX. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 125,164 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

(Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.