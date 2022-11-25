Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives GBX 5,311.54 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,319.23 ($62.90).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($68.58) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($73.31) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($47.30) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($54.39) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO opened at GBX 5,407 ($63.94) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($52.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,343 ($75.00). The stock has a market cap of £87.63 billion and a PE ratio of 584.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,940.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,033.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

