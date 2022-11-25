Robert W. Baird Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $185.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNOW. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $274.00 to $248.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Snowflake from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.97.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $146.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.05. Snowflake has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $378.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. abrdn plc raised its position in Snowflake by 14.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Snowflake by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 145.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,493,000 after acquiring an additional 55,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

