Ross Lloyd Andreachuk Sells 21,335 Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 21,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.75, for a total transaction of C$293,356.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,073,737.50.
Ross Lloyd Andreachuk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 35,899 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$466,687.00.
- On Thursday, November 10th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 28,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$375,200.00.
NuVista Energy Stock Performance
Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$13.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.54. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.83 and a 1 year high of C$14.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.