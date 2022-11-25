Ross Lloyd Andreachuk Sells 21,335 Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 21,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.75, for a total transaction of C$293,356.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,073,737.50.

Ross Lloyd Andreachuk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 35,899 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$466,687.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 28,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$375,200.00.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$13.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.54. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.83 and a 1 year high of C$14.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About NuVista Energy

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVA. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.52.

(Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.