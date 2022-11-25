Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 367.50 ($4.35).

Rotork stock opened at GBX 295.80 ($3.50) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 257.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 255.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of £2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,286.67. Rotork has a 12 month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 375.20 ($4.44).

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

