Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) a C$4.75 Price Target

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) received a C$4.75 price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.71% from the company’s current price.

SOT.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities set a C$4.75 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.40 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.76.

Shares of SOT.UN opened at C$4.58 on Wednesday. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of C$4.21 and a 52-week high of C$5.30. The stock has a market cap of C$367.20 million and a PE ratio of 4.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.97.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.41 per share, with a total value of C$39,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,538,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,883,462. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 47,100 shares of company stock valued at $203,575.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

