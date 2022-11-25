Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target to $80.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QSR. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.95.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.5 %

QSR opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.33. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

In related news, Director Thecla Sweeney bought 700 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,110. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,478 shares of company stock valued at $13,378,914. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.