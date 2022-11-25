Royal Bank of Canada Trims Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Target Price to $150.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on J. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $156.20.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $122.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $150.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.53.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It provides cybersecurity, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting, enterprise and mission IT, engineering and design, nuclear, enterprise level operations and maintenance, artificial intelligence and automation, software development, digitally driven consulting, planning and architecture, program management, and other technical consulting solutions.

