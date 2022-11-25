RXO (NYSE:RXO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RXO. Wolfe Research began coverage on RXO in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on RXO in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on RXO in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RXO presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

RXO Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of RXO stock opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. RXO has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

About RXO

RXO provides truckload freight transportation brokerage in the United States. The company, through a proprietary digital freight marketplace, offers access to truckload capacity and complementary brokered services of managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

