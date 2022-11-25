Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.24.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $152.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $152.24 billion, a PE ratio of 281.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.72. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $299.27.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,222 shares of company stock valued at $31,254,719 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Salesforce by 22.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 28,461 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 22.5% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 7.1% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 6.5% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 56.3% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

