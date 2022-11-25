Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €689.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €689.00 ($703.06) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €520.00 ($530.61) price objective on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €670.00 ($683.67) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €575.00 ($586.73) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €555.00 ($566.33) target price on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €735.00 ($750.00) price target on Kering in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Stock Performance

KER stock opened at €547.70 ($558.88) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €486.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €501.22. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($425.92).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.