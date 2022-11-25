Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€34.00” Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($26.12) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($17.14) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.00 ($27.55) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €18.98 ($19.37) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €18.31 and its 200 day moving average is €20.55. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($33.64).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

