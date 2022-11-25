Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Sasol Stock Performance

Sasol stock opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. Sasol has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39.

Sasol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.8716 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

Sasol Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 37,900.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sasol by 148.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 700.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sasol in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 41.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

