Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Sasol Stock Performance
Sasol stock opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. Sasol has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39.
Sasol Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.8716 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.
