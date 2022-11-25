Scotiabank Boosts National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target to C$149.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NTIOF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.3 %

NTIOF stock opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.09. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $59.42 and a 52 week high of $83.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

National Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.