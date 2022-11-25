Scotiabank Cuts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$75.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.23.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM opened at C$64.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.50 billion and a PE ratio of 9.32. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$55.35 and a 1 year high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.80 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.47 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.4299996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

