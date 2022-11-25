Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €59.00 by UBS Group

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) received a €59.00 ($60.20) target price from UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.74% from the stock’s current price.

G24 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($58.16) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €51.50 ($52.55) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($72.45) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of G24 stock opened at €52.80 ($53.88) on Wednesday. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a 1 year high of €63.20 ($64.49). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €53.57 and its 200-day moving average is €54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

