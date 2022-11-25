Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives $160.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGEN. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Seagen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,662.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,229,805.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $968,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,662.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $3,410,290. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Seagen Stock Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Seagen by 34.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,465,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,974,113,000 after purchasing an additional 362,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,699,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Seagen by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,476,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,797,170,000 after buying an additional 839,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Seagen by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGEN opened at $123.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.96. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.