SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on S. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of S stock opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. SentinelOne has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $59.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 0.95.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $58,189.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,920.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $176,051.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $58,189.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,920.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $513,457. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,275,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 541,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 125,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,398,000 after acquiring an additional 175,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

