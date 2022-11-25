Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Position Increased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.26% of Shake Shack worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 122.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $48.30 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $81.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -81.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

