Shelley Reynolds Sells 3,500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $181.68. The company has a market capitalization of $960.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.60.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 36.1% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 49 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 900.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 50 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.