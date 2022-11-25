Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stake Trimmed by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,426,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,878 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $23,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,946,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 415,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 282,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 65,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $1,964,339.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,932.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 65,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,964,339.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,639 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,932.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $210,158.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,372,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,042 shares of company stock worth $2,225,083. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Cowen upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Northland Securities upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.93.

SHLS opened at $30.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.15 and a beta of 2.01.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

