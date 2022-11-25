Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $149.99 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

