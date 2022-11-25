SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $5.60

Shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $5.80. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 13 shares trading hands.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

