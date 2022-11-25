SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,476,000 after buying an additional 219,094 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,001,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,131,000 after buying an additional 2,234,946 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,742,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,792,000 after buying an additional 37,372 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,606,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,437,000 after buying an additional 33,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,967,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,681,000 after buying an additional 246,545 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

JNK stock opened at $92.16 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $108.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average is $92.56.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.