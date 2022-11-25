SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 94,491 shares.The stock last traded at $184.58 and had previously closed at $181.02.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $655,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

